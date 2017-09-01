Bucs place two on IR, release Andrew DePaola

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced their first set of roster moves on Friday morning, including the previously reported release of defensive end George Johnson.

Two of the other moves the team announced also involved defensive linemen. They have placed DaVonte Lambert and Stevie Tu'ikolovatu on injured reserve. Lambert played 11 games for the team last season, recording 14 tackles and a forced fumble, while Tu’ikolovatu was a seventh-round pick this year.

The Bucs also released long snapper Andrew DePaola. DePaola was the team’s snapper for the last three seasons, but suffered a torn ACL late last season and they signed Garrison Sanborn as a free agent this offseason. DePaola returned to the team on August 22, but they opted to go with Sanborn rather than the familiar face.

Those moves leave the Bucs at 86 players officially, but there have been seven other reported cuts on Friday. They and all the other moves around the NFC can be found right here on PFT’s tracker of transactions bringing rosters to 53 players around the league.