Bucs will release George Johnson

AP

There will be a lot of cuts coming over the next two days and the Buccaneers have gotten the ball rolling in Tampa.

According to multiple reports, the Bucs will release defensive end George Johnson as they make their way to 53 players.

Johnson came to the Bucs in a 2015 trade with the Lions on the heels of a six-sack season in 2014. Johnson didn’t record a sack during the 2015 season and missed all of last season with a fractured hip. Johnson was set to make $2.25 million this year and the team will recoup all of that money under the cap.

Robert Ayers, Noah Spence, William Gholston and, assuming he’s activated from the PUP list, Jacquies Smith look like the top defensive ends for the Bucs heading into the season.