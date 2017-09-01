Cardinals release running back Chris Johnson

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 1, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT
AP

Chris Johnson might have finally reached the end of the road.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals have released the veteran running back, most famous for his 2,006-yard season in 2009.

He was signed just before the start of training camp, after playing just four games for the Cardinals last year because of a groin injury. He had seemingly found a niche as a backup there before the injury.

He hasn’t been a game-breaking back for some time (he averaged 3.8 yards per carry last year, and hasn’t topped 1,000 yards since 2013), and a few weeks short of his 32nd birthday, it might be hard for him to find another gig.