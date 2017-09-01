Cardinals trade Tony Bergstrom to Ravens for seventh-round pick

Getty Images

Tony Bergstrom didn’t last long in Arizona.

Bergstrom, a veteran offensive lineman who signed with the Cardinals in May, has been traded to the Ravens. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are sending a seventh-round draft pick to Arizona.

The 31-year-old Bergstrom was a 2012 third-round pick of the Raiders who spent four seasons in Oakland and one in Houston before signing with Arizona this year. He’s mostly a backup, but he’s versatile enough to play anywhere on the line.

Bergstrom is an affordable player for the cap-strapped Ravens: He has just a one-year, $775,000 contract.