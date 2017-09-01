Corey Davis feels ready for Week One despite missing entire preseason

AP

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis suited up and warmed up before Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs, but that was the extent of his work as he spent the game on the sideline.

That’s the same place he was during the first three preseason games this summer. The first-round pick picked up a hamstring injury early and only returned to practice this week, which led coach Mike Mularkey to say it was “probably me being overly cautious” when he opted to leave Davis out of the preseason finale.

That means he will be heading into the regular season without doing much work with his teammates. Davis can’t change the way the summer played out, but said Thursday that he feels ready to do whatever the team asks him to do.

“I am a competitor, and I am ready to get out there and make plays and help this team out,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “I want to play as much as possible, but that is up to coach Mularkey and the staff and I trust [them] 100 percent, so we’ll see. I feel good.”

Davis was drafted to play a big role in the Titans offense, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be doing that early this season given his lack of playing time over the last month.