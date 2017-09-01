Cyrus Jones to miss year with torn ACL, partially torn meniscus

AP

The Patriots haven’t announced any of the roster moves they’ll make to slash their roster to 53 players yet, but it seems one of them will involve placing cornerback Cyrus Jones on injured reserve.

Jones injured his knee on Thursday night and there was a report that the team’s initial belief was that he tore his ACL. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that has been confirmed and that Jones also suffered a partially torn meniscus.

Jones was a second-round pick in 2016 and made seven tackles in 10 games. Jones also saw time as a kickoff and punt returner with the latter role seen as one he might fill this season with Julian Edelman already out for the year with a torn ACL.

That obviously won’t be the case now, leaving the Patriots in need of another option and with a roster spot up for grabs a little more than 24 hours before rosters are required to be pared down.