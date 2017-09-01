Dolphins cut Matt Darr

Getty Images

The Dolphins will have a new punter this season.

Agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter that the Dolphins have waived punter Matt Darr.

Darr spent the last two seasons in Miami and posted a net average of 39.8 yards on 182 kicks. He was set to make $615,000 in the final year of the three-year deal he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

The move leaves Matt Haack, an undrafted out of Arizona State, as the only punter on the Dolphins roster. With players getting cut around the league over the next two days, however, the Dolphins may opt to make another move at the position rather than take Haack into the regular season.