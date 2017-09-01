Dolphins sell out season tickets, start a waiting list

Getty Images

Dolphins players have bought in to coach Adam Gase. So have the fans. Literally.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have sold out all season tickets for 2017, for the first time (as Salguero puts it) in recent memory. They also have reinstated a waiting listing for 2018 season tickets, another first (as Salguero puts it) in recent memory.

Between enhancements to Hard Rock Stadium and, more importantly, improvements to the team, people are showing up again. And they’ll keep showing up if the team keeps winning. And there’s currently no reason to think it won’t, given the stability that Gase, executive V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, and G.M. Chris Grier have brought to the organization.

The Dolphins don’t publish the number of available season tickets, but the number is believed to be between 50,000 and 60,000, according to Salguero. Single-game tickets went on sale this week.