Early word on John Ross knee injury is positive

AP

The Bengals didn’t get a long look at first-rounder John Ross in the preseason, and when they did, they saw him leave with a new injury.

But the news apparently was good.

According to Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, the damage to the rookie wide receiver’s knee is not serious, and he’s only expected to miss a few weeks.

The Bengals were hoping the fastest man in the history of the Scouting Combine would add a new element to their offense, but his role has been limited through the preseason. He got a late start because of his recovery from shoulder surgery, and had just three touches in preseason games.