Ezekiel Elliott filed suit first to avoid Second Circuit

Getty Images

With the expected news that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott filed a lawsuit attacking his suspension and the stunning allegations of a conspiracy to keep Kia Roberts (who believed Elliott shouldn’t be suspended) away from the disciplinary process, the biggest question for many is why didn’t he wait until after the issuance of a ruling from arbitrator Harold Henderson before filing suit?

Here’s why: If Elliott had waited, the league would have filed the first lawsuit.

One of the most basic realities of lawyering is that the place where the lawyer’s case is heard has a direct impact on the outcome. If Elliott hadn’t filed the first lawsuit, the NFL quite possibly would have done what it did in the Tom Brady case, rushing to a Manhattan federal court before Elliott could sue elsewhere.

Making that outcome even more likely is the fact that the league ultimately secured (after losing before Judge Richard Berman) a 2-1 win in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. That victory underscored the broad and significant power of the Commissioner to make whatever decision he wants, and to essentially employ whatever procedures he desires.

So Elliott and the NFLPA have escaped the reach of the Second Circuit by filing in federal court in Texas, close to Dallas and even closer to Frisco, site of the team’s new training facility. The Fifth Circuit will now resolve any appeals; even without researching the relevant labor-law precedents of the Fifth Circuit, it’s safe to say it can’t be worse than the Second Circuit, for Elliott’s purposes.

At the district-court level, the judge is appointed for life, so there will be little or no ballot-box bias that nudges the judge in the direction of the local NFL star of the local NFL team. But if the judge is a Cowboys fan, that won’t hurt.

Ultimately, what won’t hurt is the allegation that NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts testified in the appeal hearing that she didn’t find Tiffany Thompson credible and Roberts didn’t believe Elliott should be suspended. Those facts will give any fair-minded judge pause, almost ensuring that the suspension will be delayed until the litigation ends.

But remember this: The NFL gets a chance to respond to the lawsuit. While the effort may be focused solely on the argument that Elliott’s lawsuit should be dismissed because it’s premature (he’s technically required to exhaust all remedies under the labor deal before suing), there’s still a likelihood that the league will submit paperwork that looks every bit as compelling as the paperwork Elliott filed. Often, the documentation filed by the two sides of a lawsuit can make a neutral observer think that the documentation comes from two completely different cases.

Regardless, Elliott’s case has a much different feel to it that other similar cases from recent years. His lawyers have developed evidence that, on its face, creates the impression that the league office has essentially framed a star player as a domestic abuser in order to advance the broader P.R. objective of ensuring that the Commissioner will never be viewed as being soft on domestic violence. That dynamic will be very hard for any fair-minded judge to ignore.