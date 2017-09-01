Falcons begin the process with 14 moves

AP

The Falcons just took 14 names off the roster, leading into tomorrow’s reduction to a 53-man roster.

The team annouced they have released quarterback Alek Torgersen, wide receivers Anthony Dable and Josh Magee, running back Kelvin Taylor, fullback Tyler Renew, centers Travis Averill and Larson Graham, tackles Andreas Knappe and D.J. Tialavea, defensive end A.J. Jefferson, cornerbacks Jarnor Jones and Akeem King, linebacker Jack Lynn and kicker Mike Meyer.

The Falcons will still need to pare 23 more names off the roster by tomorrow at 4 p.m.