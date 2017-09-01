Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Nathan Peterman ended the preseason on a high note.

WR Jakeem Grant is coming on for the Dolphins.

The Patriots may be deciding between James O’Shaughnessy and Jacob Hollister as a third tight end.

The Jets got a brief scare from QB Josh McCown on Thursday night.

Thursday night’s win completed a 4-0 preseason for the Ravens.

The Bengals are waiting for word on QB Jeff Driskel‘s injury.

Browns QB Cody Kessler took a lot of hits on Thursday night.

TE Vance McDonald got a few snaps in his first appearance with the Steelers.

The Texans broke out the checkbook on Thursday.

A look at Colts on the roster bubble.

Jaguars DE Dante Fowler‘s sore knee is feeling better.

Looking ahead to how the Titans’ 53-man roster will look.

Broncos QB Kyle Sloter got an extended look in the final preseason game.

Chiefs WR Tevin Jones scored a touchdown after a trying week for the Houston native.

WR Johnny Holton has given the Raiders special teams a boost.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler had a strong showing to end the preseason.

Going behind the scenes of the telethon the Cowboys held on Thursday.

Geno Smith looks like the Giants’ backup quarterback.

Is RB Donnel Pumphrey out of the running for an Eagles roster spot?

Breaking down the final choices for the Redskins’ 53-man roster.

CB Kyle Fuller’s status is one to watch as the Bears make their cuts.

The Lions might not have room for RB Tion Green.

Packers QB Brett Hundley got plenty of experience this preseason.

Coach Mike Zimmer suggested otherwise during the week, but the Vikings kept their starters under wraps on Thursday.

Which Falcons helped their chances of making the team on Thursday?

Wide receiver is one spot where the Panthers may have to make a choice between two players.

Saints coach Sean Payton expects the team to make tough choices as they set their roster.

Was Thursday too little, too late for RB Jeremy McNichols?

Three takeaways from the Cardinals’ exhibition finale.

RB Justin Davis made his case for a spot with the Rams.

QB C.J. Beathard showed well for the 49ers as the preseason wrapped up.

Who will be the No. 2 quarterback for the Seahawks?