Giants place Duke Ihenacho on IR, make other moves

Getty Images

The Giants placed veteran safety Duke Ihenacho on injured reserve with a knee injury the team announced Friday. The Giants signed him May 25.

The team also waived eight players, leaving them with 80 players as they whittle down the roster toward the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Only one of the eight waived players has played a regular-season game for the Giants. Safety Eric Pinkins played in five regular-season games and the NFC wild card game last season. He had one special teams tackle.



The Giants also waived linebackers Chris Casher and Steven Daniels, cornerbacks Tay Glover-Wright, Tim Scott and Daniel Gray, receiver C.J. Germany and offensive lineman Richard Levy. All seven of those players joined the team after the first preseason game on Aug. 11.

Casher was signed Aug. 14, Daniels on Aug. 15, Germany and Levy on Aug. 23, Scott on Aug. 24, Glover-Wright on Aug. 27 and Gray on Aug. 28.

