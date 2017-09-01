Irsay admits Andrew Luck is unlikely to play in the regular-season opener

Getty Images

The Colts’ 2017 offseason amounts to a protracted game of “the check’s in the mail.”

To cap a string of unfulfilled promises and hollow expectations constantly perpetuated about the franchise’s surgically-repaired franchise quarterback, owner Jim Irsay finally has admitted that Andrew Luck is unlikely to play in the regular-season opener against the Rams, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star.

“I would say again that the odds are most likely he probably won’t open up against the Rams,” Irsay said. “In our own minds, it’s something that we haven’t ruled out. We’re gonna again see where he’s at and it would be awesome, you know, we’re not talking Willis Reed here or something like this.”

Per Holder, Irsay was “clearly miffed” about suggestions that the team mishandled Luck’s shoulder injury. Irsay also insisted that there have been no setbacks.

No matter what Irsay now says, the truth is that the Colts continuously have created the impression that Luck’s shoulder would be healed in sufficient time for him to play in Week One. Now, he “most likely . . . probably” won’t play. Whenever he does, how prepared will he be?

As Bob Kravitz of WTHR consistently has pointed out, Peyton Manning’s training camp and preseason were largely wiped out by a knee problem in 2008, and it took him nearly half the year to get up to speed. The Colts made the playoffs that year, but Manning enjoyed a strong supporting cast. Luck doesn’t.

Consequently, it already feels like a lost season for the Colts, who did nothing to upgrade the position in Luck’s absence — and who soon will begin to experience the results that flow from a failure to properly plan for the events that have transpired.