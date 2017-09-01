J.J. Watt’s flood relief fundraising crosses $14 million mark

Getty Images

When Texans defensive end J.J. Watt‘s career comes to an end, he’ll be well remembered for his impact on the field but his actions this week ensure he’ll be remembered for his off the field work as well.

Watt initiated a fundraising effort to help Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey with a goal of reaching $200,000. That number was reached quickly as money rolled in quickly. It hasn’t shown much sign of slowing down as the days have passed either.

Watt’s fundraiser, which can be found here, cleared the $14 million mark on Friday. Watt gave an update on Thursday saying that trucks are being loaded now with deliveries of supplies expected to start this weekend.

In addition to Watt’s work, many NFL teams have made their own donations to relief organizations. The Giants are one of the latest to join that list with an announcement during Thursday night’s game that they are donating $1 million to be split among Americares, the Red Cross and the Houston Food Bank.