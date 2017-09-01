Jacoby Brissett makes the most of a rare chance to play

AP

In New England, few jobs are ever truly secure. So those who exist on or around the bubble have to perform when they get the chance.

For Patriots third quarterback Jacoby Brissett, that was last night, when he played wire-to-wire in the preseason finale. It was a solid performance, as he completed 28-of-39 passes for 341 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown, a solid showing for a guy whose roster spot may not be.

While he’s certainly shown promise, there are two established guys above him on the depth chart, so his focus was on the rare chance he gets to play.

“It’s like a little kid, just having fun, playing,” Brissett said, via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

The Patriots have hung onto backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo since they have that old guy starting, and have been willing to go with two quarterbacks in the past.

If Brissett was cut, they’d have to assume someone would claim him, partly because of the flashes he’s shown and partly because people like the idea of messing with the Patriots. It’s possible the 2016 third-rounder has done enough to make himself safe this weekend, but a strong performance in the last of the fake games can’t hurt.