Jermaine Kearse doesn’t want to leave Seattle

The next couple of days will be fretful ones for many players around the league and that group looks like it will include Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse.

There have been multiple reports about the team exploring trades involving Kearse, who has spent his entire career in Seattle. On Thursday night, Kearse said he’d like that to continue to be the case while admitting he doesn’t have much of an idea about how likely it is that he stays put.

“Obviously I want to be here,” Kearse said, via the Seattle Times. “It’s really just taking it one day at a time. I really don’t know what’s happening. I haven’t talked to them.”

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t delve too deeply into Kearse’s future, saying only that “there are a lot of things mentioned” at this time of year and that the team has a lot of work to do heading into the regular season.