Jerry Jones an unofficial member of committee negotiating Roger Goodell’s contract

In theory, there are ways that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could officially challenge the NFL’s suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott, if he wants. Unofficially, Jones has a far more effective way of wreaking a little havoc for 345 Park Avenue. And he’s currently doing it.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jones has made himself into, essentially, an ad hoc member of the Compensation Committee. Though not one of the three owners who officially joined the three existing owners in May for the purposes of negotiating Commissioner Roger Goodell’s extension, committee chairman Arthur Blank has allowed Jones to have a role and a voice in the process of hammering out Goodell’s proposed new deal.

It’s possible Blank regrets it. Per the source, Jones has been very aggressive about the matter, a concern that traces back to the owners-only meeting in March, during which Jones raised before his peers a variety of issues regarding the way the league does business. (In addition to his issues with the process for negotiating the Commissioner’s deal, Jones also expressed concerns about the league’s approach to marijuana, and regarding the league’s system for investigating player misconduct.)

Jones had been aggressive about Goodell’s contract even before Jones had specific reason to be reportedly “furious” about the suspension of Elliott. Now, with Elliott suspended and NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts reportedly testifying that she did not find Elliott’s accuser to be credible, Jones has even more reason to stick to his guns.

While Jones’ unofficially role on the Compensation Committee had not been officially announced, he hinted at it when cryptically declining to comment recently on whether he supports a five-year extension for Goodell.

“That’s obviously an internal, very internal thing and I would not comment about it,” Jones said on August 22. “And I don’t want that to be interpreted. I just will not comment about it. I’m one of the people that are basically involved in how that is being negotiated. It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment about it.”

In hindsight, it’s perhaps convenient that someone leaked the news of a Goodell extension being close to finalized a week after after the Elliott suspension was announced, and nearly two weeks about the Elliott appeal landed in litigation and another controversy for the league office. Perhaps Goodell and whoever is negotiating on his behalf wanted to get the deal done and in place (or close to it) before Jerry decides that he wants to delay the package, diminish its value, or derail it entirely.

Jones also could pursue legal options against the NFL for the Elliott suspension, even though the Cowboys haven’t been directly punished. Such efforts likely would have a remote chance of prevailing, assuming that the league’s constitution and bylaws have been crafted in a way that makes it hard for any one team to upset the proverbial apple cart. However, it would be significant and stunning to see Jones essentially go rogue against his business partners.

Maybe he’ll use the threat of that simply to get his way when it comes to whatever terms are, or aren’t, being offered to Goodell.

  1. Well let’s get one thing straight. Jerry is in charge and regardless of whether there is a committee in charge of making a recommendation the “JFL” will decide on whether to renew Roger Goodell’s employment. Why do I know this? He completely crushed the recommendation of the last subcommittee in charge of teams moving into LA. He torpedoed the recommendation of the subcommittee in that situation and pushed through the Kronke-Dome. Jerry get’s what he wants regardless of the bodies/fans he tramples in the process.

    Pretty much, except why didn’t that work here?

    Mara is #1.

    Jerrah is #2.

  4. If people think the Ezekiel Elliot suspension will play on this – it won’t. The NFL is about money and that’s all the owners care about. The NFL has destroyed the projected earnings since Goodell has come into office. Jerry Jones has seen his team’s value go from 1 billion to 5.2 billion. The owners each made close to a quarter billion dollars in profit last year. Keep in mind, they are not talking about “if” Goodell will get an extension, the conversation is about how much. As much as the fans may not like Goodell, the owners are seeing money roll in and Goodell is sitting pretty.

  5. NFL fans are nothing more than lemmings. The whole league from the NFL offices to the owners to the players reeks of corruption, greed and criminals posing as athletes. It nas turned into a complete joke compared to how the NHL and MLB conducts its business from the commisiioner to the owners to the players

  8. Let’s not forget that Jerry was the guy that got rid of Tom Landry, the only coach of the Cowboys at the time, when he bought the Cowboys. This guy is not afraid to get rid of people who stand in his way and right now Goodell is target number one. Everybody would celebrate is sheriff Goodell was gone.

  9. man the levels of conflicting interests within the cabal that is the NFL is simply astounding.
    Hard to imagine just how many illegal acts of corruption have occurred among owners, agents, politicians, the 4th estate, aka the imaginary profession of journalism, players, groupies, vendors, employees of the gestapo office at 345 park avenue.
    Its all a bit unsettling….it is going to implode in our lifetimes

  10. So Jerry is apparently going after Goodell and he wants the rules relaxed on smoking dope. The two most important things in life to most young millennial fans here. And he still gets bashed.

  12. PrincePaul says:
    September 1, 2017 at 4:57 pm
    If people think the Ezekiel Elliot suspension will play on this – it won’t. The NFL is about money and that’s all the owners care about. The NFL has destroyed the projected earnings since Goodell has come into office. Jerry Jones has seen his team’s value go from 1 billion to 5.2 billion. The owners each made close to a quarter billion dollars in profit last year. Keep in mind, they are not talking about “if” Goodell will get an extension, the conversation is about how much. As much as the fans may not like Goodell, the owners are seeing money roll in and Goodell is sitting pretty.

    —–

    I think it has more to do with the popularity of fantasy football, and nothing to do with goodell. A sports car is a sports car, regardless of the driver.

