Jerry Jones publicly remains mum on Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has taken his dispute with the NFL to court, arguing that his suspension should be overturned even before it is finalized. His boss continues to say, well, not very much.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones initially said he’ll “reserve his comments” on the lawsuit, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

But then Jones had something more to say, via Davison. Jones said that the information that has come to light in the last 24 hours illustrates why he felt so strongly that Elliott wouldn’t be suspended.

That’s a reference at a minimum to the testimony of NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts, who reportedly did not regard the accusations of Tiffany Thompson as credible — and who reportedly did not believe Elliott should be suspended. Jones also may be referring to the contention that someone at the league office deliberately excluded Roberts from the decision-making process, a claim the NFL has denied.

While Jones is publicly treading lightly (for now), there are things he could be doing publicly. In an upcoming post, we’ll explore what some of those options could be.