Jerry Jones publicly remains mum on Ezekiel Elliott

September 1, 2017
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has taken his dispute with the NFL to court, arguing that his suspension should be overturned even before it is finalized. His boss continues to say, well, not very much.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones initially said he’ll “reserve his comments” on the lawsuit, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

But then Jones had something more to say, via Davison. Jones said that the information that has come to light in the last 24 hours illustrates why he felt so strongly that Elliott wouldn’t be suspended.

That’s a reference at a minimum to the testimony of NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts, who reportedly did not regard the accusations of Tiffany Thompson as credible — and who reportedly did not believe Elliott should be suspended. Jones also may be referring to the contention that someone at the league office deliberately excluded Roberts from the decision-making process, a claim the NFL has denied.

While Jones is publicly treading lightly (for now), there are things he could be doing publicly. In an upcoming post, we’ll explore what some of those options could be.

  3. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones acknowledged on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas his belief Ezekiel Elliott would not be suspended from earlier this summer came as a result of the NFL’s lead investigator not believing Elliott should be disciplined.

  4. Of course he does. John Mara would probably suspend Prescott if he did say anything.
    =====

    If he’s nothing but somebodys lap dog, why wouldn’t the other 31 owners stand together and $%!# can Goodell?

    Do you really think wildly successful buisnessmen like Jones and Paul Allen would stand for such conditions? or the legacy owners like the Rooneys or Hunts?

  5. There are 31 other teams and 2879 other players in the league right now. I’m so sick of hearing about this chump.

  7. billbrasky72 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:53 pm
    There are 31 other teams and 2879 other players in the league right now. I’m so sick of hearing about this chump.
    _
    Then don’t read the articles let alone comment on them. I didn’t realize PFT was forcing you to read ALL the articles they post.

