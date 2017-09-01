Jets trade Sheldon Richardson to Seahawks for Jermaine Kearse, second-round pick

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

When the Seahawks cleared some cap space by restructuring wide receiver Doug Baldwin‘s contract, we wondered if they might have their eye on using some to pick up a player in a trade before the start of the season.

It appears that was exactly why they made the move. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed that the Seahawks have traded wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and undisclosed draft considerations to the Jets for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

A trade involving Richardson has been discussed for the better part of two years as he served a suspension and was at the center of locker room issues as the Jets’ 2016 season went south. Richardson did not have a good season on the field either, but has otherwise been a productive and disruptive player for the Jets since they made him a first-round pick in 2013.

Richardson is set to make just over $8 million after the Jets exercised their fifth-year option on his contract. He gives the Seahawks another strong piece on a defensive line that already featured Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Frank Clark.

Kearse expressed his desire to stay in Seattle on Thursday with trade rumors circling, but the team went with others and sent Kearse to a team that his little choice but to use him in a prominent role. The Jets lost Quincy Enunwa for the season to a neck injruy and were heading into the season an inexperienced corps of players before striking the deal for Kearse.

UPDATE 3:19 p.m. ET: Schefter reports the Seahawks are sending a 2018 second-round pick to the Jets and that the teams will swap seventh-round picks next year as well.

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “Jets trade Sheldon Richardson to Seahawks for Jermaine Kearse, second-round pick

  7. Not sure what the draft choice is but unless its a high pick Seattle got the better of this trade. Richardson can play at a pro bowl level if motivated/healthy.

  9. “BOOM! Can you say #1 D all time!! See ya in Feb New England!”

    Richardson is definitely a bum, but I just don’t see how you delusional Jets fans can think this addition by subtraction will somehow elevate you to seeing the Patriots in Feb. Sorry.

  10. thats IT? No draft picks for the Jets????

    Not great return. I mean, they also need a QB to throw to Kearse….should have gotten Boykin also!

    Seriously, no draft picks in return? I think they had better offers in the past, which makes me think, this is the end for the current Jets regime.

    Bring on Nick Saban in 2018!

  16. No doubt a talent and will improve an already stout D-line but if there is any truth to there being locker room discord for the Hawks, one of the last guys you would want to bring into the mix is Sheldon Richardson.

  17. Good to see the Seattle decision makers have finally realised that their QB is not good enough to win them anything and that the real key to their success is that defense. They wasted 2 years trying to figure that out, though.

    It’s no secret as to why they have focused on bringing in defensive talent and RB’s and have done practically nothing to improve the o line or WR’s despite all the talent at those positions in the draft and free agency.

  19. Flash1287 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm
    Seahawks

    #oneyeardynasty
    ————————————————-
    Hang on to that meme. It’ll be expired in February

  23. Half that line is 2 years away from collecting social security. If it was so fierce why they feel the need to go out and get a veteran in there? OVERRATED!

  24. 13 27 Rate This
    Hawknballs says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:16 pm
    Avril, Bennett, Richardson, Clark, Wagner, Wright, Chancellor, Sherman. Not to mention added Brock who isn’t a bad CB. All-Star defense.
    ************
    You forgot EARL. This is an all time stacked starting lineup.

  26. Schneider going all in.
    Gotta respect the stones on this guy.
    Like Harvin trade, flashy, impacted the super bowl.

    Go hawks

  27. Without even mention of the draft pick, this is a good deal for the Jets given the rebuilding and the fact Richardson was walking out the door next year for nothing. He’s a headcase and they never wanted to commit to him long term, not to mention they are stacked at the position anyway. They’re committed to the rebuild and are slowly putting young talent around whoever they pick near or at the top of the draft next year.

  28. Hopefully Jets get a 2nd round pick from this. 2 3rd round picks, some combination like that from Seahawks.

  32. Goof and Girley just told Donald to stay out as long as he needs to because
    the Ram’s O just got a lot worst. Sheldon is a beast.

  33. speaking as a Patriots fan, this is a good trade for both teams. The Seahawks get a very talented one year rental and the inside chance to resign him long term if he is a cultural and performance fit. They need firepower to the NFC as they’ll need to pressure Rodgers and Ryan and then they’ll need firepower to chase either Brady or Rothlesburger or Carr in the Super Bowl.

    And the Jets, they are going nowhere and Richardson is not in their long term plans, so why not get an asset for him and roll some more cap money forward to when they have a chance to be good instead of really bad.

  34. the Seahawks just punched their ticket to the SuperBowl….. who in the NFC can compete with THAT D line??

  35. And here I was thinking they needed o line help this whole time. Bet they are going to be wishing they had that 2nd round pick back to choose an offensive lineman when their small QB is out there taking a beating.

  37. 19dead2 says:

    September 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Goof and Girley just told Donald to stay out as long as he needs to because
    the Ram’s O just got a lot worst. Sheldon is a beast.

    Rams offense and O-line will be the best it has looked in a long time. And don’t forget Skippy, those same Rams have beaten your beloved Hawks 3 out of the 4 times.

  40. Flash1287 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm
    Seahawks

    #oneyeardynasty

    ————

    Yep. Not to mention, Richardson’s immmaturity and what he will command in FA, means this is likely a 1 year rental.

    With Baldwin restructuring after just signing last year, that’s a bad sign for their cap position.

    Richardson is still on his rookie deal.

    That’s an old front 7, otherwise. Bennett and Avril in particular.

  42. rocknrollman59 says:

    September 1, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    the Seahawks just punched their ticket to the SuperBowl….. who in the NFC can compete with THAT D line??
    +++

    So Seattle was a DL away from a SB???? BRUH.

  44. Seattle total defensive rankings past 3 seasons:

    2016 – 5th
    2015 – 3rd
    2014 – 1st

    But wait, if the Seahawks have had a top 5 defense these past few seasons and they still haven’t won… Then what could it have been?

    Just imagine if guys like Rogers, Brees or Luck played on this team these past 5 seasons, they would have won 3 or 4 championships instead of being a #oneyeardynasty

  45. wedemboyztripled says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:34 pm
    And here I was thinking they needed o line help this whole time. Bet they are going to be wishing they had that 2nd round pick back to choose an offensive lineman when their small QB is out there taking a beating.

    4 3 Rate This

    ———

    Yep.

    Their offense is going to get tuned up. Big time. Lacy better stay healthy or Russell Wilson and that offense is going to sputter.

  46. the Seahawks just punched their ticket to the SuperBowl….. who in the NFC can compete with THAT D line??
    ______________

    Seattle has had a top 5 defense these past 3 seasons, but adding a defensive lineman is the answer to all their problems. Gotcha

    You should go ask Richard Sherman why he thinks they haven’t won anything in 3 years.

  48. rocknrollman59 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:33 pm
    the Seahawks just punched their ticket to the SuperBowl….. who in the NFC can compete with THAT D line??

    ———————————

    You still have to score points… And yeah – I’d like GB’s offense against that D. Atlanta too. QBs that get rid of the ball quick negate the line.

  49. Interesting. Just after Wilson comments on how great their receiving group is, and the team talks about not wanting to bring in Kaepernick because they’ve already had enough distractions, they cut a receiver and bring in someone who is a perpetual distraction.

    That’s what “win now” will do, I guess.

  50. Hawknballs says:

    September 1, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Avril, Bennett, Richardson, Clark, Wagner, Wright, Chancellor, Sherman. Not to mention added Brock who isn’t a bad CB. All-Star defense.
    ______________________________________________

    Dude… you forget about Earl Thomas?

  51. Seahawks ONLY problem on D was interior line collapsing. This will help eliminate a bunch of long drives that produce field goals and will turn into many more 3 and outs. This Defense is unreal now…..til injuries hit.

  53. I love how people can look at one aspect of a team that’s good and automatically jump to “CHAMPIONSHIP!” This move makes an already good Seattle defense a little better, but it doesn’t solve the problems on offense, the locker room, or the sideline. You need to be good in all phases to win a Super Bowl (at least in most years), and the Seahawks still have a bunch of questions yet to be answered.

  54. tylawspick6 says:
    Yep. Not to mention, Richardson’s immmaturity and what he will command in FA, means this is likely a 1 year rental.

    With Baldwin restructuring after just signing last year, that’s a bad sign for their cap position.
    ———————————————————-
    Sorry. With Kearse and eventually Lane coming off their cap in 2018, the Seahawks will have $30 million to spend next year. Baldwin could be cut for a net cap savings of $11 million as early as next year, but he won’t be because he’ll ball out the rest of contract.

    As to a one year rental, that’s exactly what it is. They’ll milk him in his contract year and then they let some stupid team overpay for him in free agency and collect a 2019 3rd in compensation. That’s the way the Seahawks do it.

    Maybe you should try talking about something you know about aka not the Seahawks cap.

    ————————————————————————-
    That’s an old front 7, otherwise. Bennett and Avril in particular.
    ————————————————————–
    Bennett – 31
    Avril – 31
    Rubin – 31
    Richardson – 26
    Clark – 24
    Reed – 24
    Jones – 22
    Marsh – 25

    So not so much.

    Next, Rubin will be traded to the Broncos for TJ Ward. You heard it here first.

    You’re welcome.

    Ne afraid, NFL. Be very afraid.

  55. scmems07 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Just imagine if guys like Rogers, Brees or Luck played on this team these past 5 seasons, they would have won 3 or 4 championships instead of being a #oneyeardynasty
    ———————

    Rodgers maybe but they’d have been cleaning Luck or Brees off the field with a sponge if they had to play behind that line the last couple of years. Wilson deserves bonus points for staying alive behind it.

  56. scmems07 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:44 pm
    Seattle total defensive rankings past 3 seasons:

    2016 – 5th
    2015 – 3rd
    2014 – 1st

    But wait, if the Seahawks have had a top 5 defense these past few seasons and they still haven’t won… Then what could it have been?

    Just imagine if guys like Rogers, Brees or Luck played on this team these past 5 seasons, they would have won 3 or 4 championships instead of being a #oneyeardynasty
    ———————————————————————————-
    2012 – 1st
    2013 – 1st
    2014 – 1st
    2015 – 3rd (by 0.2 ppg)
    2016 – 2nd

  57. Bennett – 31
    Avril – 31
    Rubin – 31

    ——-

    Like I said…That front 7 is old and Richardson is likely a rental because he’ll have a bloated stats year, look for Suh money, and Seattle can’t afford it.

    Your team is in cap hell and going for it all right now.

    No one is “afraid” of that.

  58. sdelmonte says:
    September 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm
    Good trade for the Jets.

    Can’t say that too often.

    0 0 Rate This

    —–

    Kearse is due a new deal…Do you honestly think he wants to stay there and sign one? lol

    Both guys are rentals.

    The only saving grace is that the Jets unloaded an immature loser and now this supposed great player in Leonard Williams, will be wildly exposed as he assumes the double teams now.

Leave a Reply