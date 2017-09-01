Joe Haden on signing with Steelers: I wanted to play meaningful games

Getty Images

Cornerback Joe Haden played in a lot of games for the Browns after they made him the seventh overall pick of the 2010 draft, but very few of them had more impact on the standings than the 15 preseason games played on Thursday night.

Haden expects that to change now that he’s signed with the Steelers after being released by Cleveland. Haden was in Charlotte with his new team on Thursday night and said the reason why he signed so quickly was because of how often the Steelers are playing into the postseason.

“Once I was free, I wanted to have a chance to play in some meaningful games,” Haden said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “They don’t miss the playoffs. I just wanted to be part of something, to play in playoffs. … Once I got released, there were a lot of teams who were interested. But when you talk about Pittsburgh, the interest they had, how excited they were, it wasn’t too hard of a decision.”

The decision wasn’t too hard on the Steelers’ side of things either. General Manager Kevin Colbert said it would have been “negligent” not to pursue a player capable of starting at a position that’s been a trouble spot for the team in recent years and the three-year, $27 million offer they made for Haden’s services likely made the decision an easier one for the cornerback.