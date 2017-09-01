Lamarr Houston not seriously injured

Getty Images

The Bears have seen Lamarr Houston injured too many times, including playing only two games last season because of torn ACL. The team presumably thought the worst when Houston was injured yet again Thursday night in the preseason finale.

However, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Houston avoided a major knee injury. The Bears have no timetable for a return.

The outside linebacker looked like himself again, making three tackles, including two stuffs, and a quarterback pressure. However, as Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out, Houston remains “productive when healthy, but never really justified the big contract he signed.”

Former General Manager Phil Emery signed Houston to a five-year, $35 million contract in 2014. Houston, 30, led the Bears with eight sacks in 2015, but the Bears likely are weighing that against a cap hit of nearly $7 million this season.