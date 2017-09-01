Le’Veon Bell arrives at Steelers HQ

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell is back.

After the Steelers’ franchise running back spent all offseason away from the team, Bell reported to work today. NFL Network reported that he has shown up at the team’s facility.

Reporting today was the plan all along, as Bell knew that he had to arrive before the Steelers’ 53-man roster cuts tomorrow in order to get his full $12.1 million franchise player salary.

Although Bell wanted $17 million, he’ll play this year for $12.1 million, and next year he’ll either get franchised again, which would come with a guaranteed salary of $14.5 million, or he’ll hit unrestricted free agency.

So Bell is ready to get paid, and, the Steelers hope, ready to play.