Le’Veon Bell arrives at Steelers HQ

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 1, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell is back.

After the Steelers’ franchise running back spent all offseason away from the team, Bell reported to work today. NFL Network reported that he has shown up at the team’s facility.

Reporting today was the plan all along, as Bell knew that he had to arrive before the Steelers’ 53-man roster cuts tomorrow in order to get his full $12.1 million franchise player salary.

Although Bell wanted $17 million, he’ll play this year for $12.1 million, and next year he’ll either get franchised again, which would come with a guaranteed salary of $14.5 million, or he’ll hit unrestricted free agency.

So Bell is ready to get paid, and, the Steelers hope, ready to play.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Le’Veon Bell arrives at Steelers HQ

  3. Best move ever to use the franchise tag. Horrible move to turn down the long term offer. Dude is great when healthy but has never played a full season and is a blunt away from a year’s vacation. Plus beware Conner Strong!

  4. exinsidetrader says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:06 pm
    He will not be a Steeler next year.

    2 1 Rate This

    ———–

    Yep, and dumb Colbert will get no ROI for him at all. They should have known this and acquired a high 2nd rd pick for him and moved on, drafting a new RB to invest in for the next 4 seasons.

    Some GMs get it, some don’t. But, it’s a good thing he got an extension for his masterful GM work of late!

  5. We knew he would be there. Tick tick tick, I am waiting for the cuts to begin around the NFL so that we can kick off 2 days of madness.

  6. mgolden62 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:14 pm
    Best move ever to use the franchise tag. Horrible move to turn down the long term offer. Dude is great when healthy but has never played a full season and is a blunt away from a year’s vacation. Plus beware Conner Strong!

    2 0 Rate This

    ——–

    The only way it’s a good move is if you beat the Pats and win the SB.

    Otherwise, he’s gouged your cap in 2017 and the quality of the roster will be adversely affected by his bloated cap number.

    Anyone paying WRs or RBs 10+ mil per is not winning a SB.

  8. exinsidetrader says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:06 pm
    He will not be a Steeler next year.

    ********************************************************

    Why? They can franchise him again and get him for one last season for less than the $17 mil figure that’s floating around now.

  9. We’ll know pretty quickly if he’s in shape or not and I hope they run his wheels off this year. I also like the depth behind him in players like Connor and Watson. I hope they play well enough to take his job next year.

    Go Steelers!

  12. No holdouts that come in at the end of Preseason do well. He won’t be what he was last year by just showing up with no practice. His value is going to decrease as he should of taken the deal. Gonna hurt the Steelers in the early part of the season

  14. Franchise Tagging a RB is pretty low…The Steelers are pretty much ruining Leveon Bell’s best opportunity to maximize his earning value…

    I’ve never held ill will towards the Steelers til this fiasco… Running backs really only get one shot at that yuge contract….just so dirty to deny Bell that opportunity…. seriously who franchise tags a RB?….

Leave a Reply