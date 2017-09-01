Le’Veon Bell passes physical, set to practice with Steelers next week

AP

Running back Le'Veon Bell is another step closer to fully rejoining the Steelers.

As expected, Bell reported to the Steelers facility on Friday morning and spokesman Burt Lauten said later in the day that Bell passed a physical given by the team’s medical staff. As a result, Bell is expected to practice with the team for the first time this year on Monday.

Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reports that Lauten did not say whether Bell has signed his franchise tender when asked. Whether he took care of that on Friday or not, it seems unlikely that he’d resume working with the team without signing it given his absence from work all spring and summer.

Bell is set to make $12.1 million under the terms of the tender and will be eligible for free agency or another tag at the end of the season. He’s not able to sign a long-term deal with the Steelers until the 2017 season comes to an end.