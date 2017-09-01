Lions activate Ansah, axe Asiata

Getty Images

The Lions’ top pass rusher is ready to go and a veteran rusher has to go.

Detroit’s moves today included releasing running back Matt Asiata, a veteran who had a disappointing performance this preseason. Detroit also activated defensive end Ezekiel Ansah from the physically unable to perform list.

Also activated from the PUP list was tackle Corey Robinson. Guard Connor Bozick and defensive end Giorgio Newberry were waived, and receiver Dez Stewart and cornerback Tramain Jacobs were waived-injured.