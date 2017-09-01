Lions cut former third-round pick Alex Carter

Getty Images

The Lions cut safety Alex Carter on Friday, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Carter was the Lions’ third-round pick in 2015. His release follows the team’s trade of Laken Tomlinson, a first-round pick in 2015, to the 49ers on Thursday. The Lions have only three players remaining from Martin Mayhew’s final draft as General Manager and only 13 total draft picks from his eight drafts.

Carter, 22, played in one game last season, the only game he played with the Lions.

The Lions still have six safeties on their roster.