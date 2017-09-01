Lions punter Sam Martin to open season on non-football injury list

Getty Images

One of the best punters in the NFL will be sidelined to start the season.

Detroit’s Sam Martin will open the season on the non-football injury list, according to multiple reports.

Martin was placed on the list at the start of camp with a foot/ankle injury, but at the time he was expected to be good to go in time for the regular season. Apparently not.

The Lions will now turn to Kasey Redfern, who handled all the punting in the preseason. A first-year player from Wofford, Redfern showed promise in the preseason, and the Lions will now hope that Ford Field is where the Redfern grows into as good a punter as Martin.