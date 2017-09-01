Matt Forte: I know the Jets won’t trade me

Getty Images

Despite a report that the Jets were looking into trading veteran running back Matt Forte, he says it’s not happening.

Forte said he talked to Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan and was assured that he’s not going anywhere.

“I know it’s not true,” Forte said, via the New York Post. “I checked with the man who makes the moves. He basically told me, ‘Don’t listen to the reports.’ ”

Trading Forte would fit in with the Jets’ 2017 strategy of building for 2018 and beyond, so it’s unclear why Maccagnan wouldn’t trade Forte. It’s possible that Forte isn’t being traded not because the Jets don’t want to trade him, but because no other team wants a 31-year-old running back with a $4 million base salary.

Whatever the reasons, it appears that the Jets will have a couple of old veterans in Josh McCown and Forte leading an otherwise largely young and inexperienced offense.