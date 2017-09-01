Moritz Böhringer among Vikings cuts

Getty Images

The Vikings made Moritz Böhringer the first player to get drafted out of the German league when they took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, but he failed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

He’s suffered the same fate in his second attempt to make the team. According to multiple reports, the Vikings have decided to waive Böhringer as they set their roster ahead of the start of the regular season.

Böhringer played in three of the Vikings’ four exhibition games this summer and caught one pass for six yards against the Dolphins in Thursday night’s finale.

Böhringer returned to the team’s practice squad last season. He remains eligible for another tour on the auxiliary roster should he clear waivers and the Vikings opt to continue the project of turning him from prospect to contributor in the NFL.