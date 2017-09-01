Mychal Rivera to IR as Jags drop to 75 players

Getty Images

There’s no cut to 75 players required this season, but the Jaguars wound up making one on Friday anyway.

They announced 15 roster moves that leave them with 22 more to go before they reach Saturday afternoon’s limit of 53 players.

Tight end Mychal Rivera and safety Jeron Johnson have been placed on injured reserve and neither will be eligible to be designated for a return later in the season because they went on the list before Saturday’s deadline. They also waived/injured fullback Marquez Williams. The 2017 seventh-round pick will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

The Jaguars also waived or released tight end Caleb Blueitt, tackle Malcolm Bunche, center Demetrius Rhaney, linebacker P.J. Davis, linebacker Akeem Dent, defensive lineman Tueni Lupeamanu, wide receiver Jamal Robinson, wide receiver Larry Pinkard, running back Jonathan Grimes, running back DuJuan Harris, cornerback Charles James and cornerback Dwayne Thomas.