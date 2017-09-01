NFL fully clears Martavis Bryant to play

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant is now cleared to play in the regular season.

Bryant, who was suspended for all of last season for repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy, had previously been conditionally reinstated. To be fully reinstated, Bryant had to go through steps including showing that he had a treatment plan in place. He’s now done that, and can play.

If Bryant plays as well as he did in his first two NFL seasons, he’ll be a big-play threat in the Steelers’ offense. In 2014-2015, Bryant averaged 17.3 yards a catch and had 14 receiving touchdowns.

The return of Bryant comes on the same day that Le'Veon Bell showed up to the team facilities and means the Steelers are at full strength on offense heading into the season.