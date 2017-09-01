NFLPA makes it official, filing temporary restraining order in Ezekiel Elliott case

Getty Images

It’s official: The NFL Players’ Association has filed a temporary restraining order in federal court to vacate any discipline imposed on Ezekiel Elliott by abriter Harold Henderson, according to court records.

The NFL suspended the star running back for six games, and his appeal hearing ended Thursday.

The NFLPA announced earlier Friday its intent to file in Texas, claiming “the NFL and its unilaterally appointed arbitrator” are engaged in a “league-orchestrated conspiracy” to “hide critical information which would completely exonerate Elliott.” Kia Roberts, the only NFL investigator who interviewed Elliott’s ex-girlfriend, recommended against discipline but was barred from telling NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL insists Goodell was aware of Roberts’ recommendation.

The union will attempt to persuade a court to agree that Goodell’s suspension of Elliott can’t stand, even if Henderson backs it.