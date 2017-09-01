Nick Folk outlasts another kicker in Tampa

AP

Nick Folk was brought to the Buccaneers this offseason to compete with Roberto Aguayo for the kicking job and won that battle when Aguayo was cut early in the preseason.

The Bucs brought in another kicker at that point and Folk has outlasted him as well. The agents for Zach Hocker announced that their client has been let go as the team makes its way to 53 players.

Hocker appeared in three preseason games for the Bucs, making 1-of-2 field goals and the only extra point he tried in those appearances. Folk was 6-of-7 on field goals and had his only extra point try of the preseason blocked.

The Buccaneers have yet to officially announce any moves, but reports of some have started trickling out. In addition to releasing defensive end George Johnson, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports the team has also waived wide receiver Shaq Hill, defensive lineman Mehdi Abdesmad, offensive lineman Josh Allen, tight end Tevin Westbrook, linebacker Richie Brown and cornerback Mariel Cooper.

