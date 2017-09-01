Panthers get down to 77, put Teddy Williams on IR

AP

Two defensive backs the Panthers probably could have used were among the transactions the team filed Friday afternoon to get down to 77.

The Panthers announced that veteran cornerback/special teamer Teddy Williams was put on injured reserve, and second-year cornerback Zack Sanchez was waived-injured.

Both were injured in Thursday’s preseason finale, with Williams hurting his shoulder and Sanchez leaving with a groin problem.

The Panthers also put tight end Scott Simonson, wide receiver Fred Ross, and offensive linemen David Yankey and Dan France on injured reserve, released veteran wide receiver Trevor Graham and waived defensive ends Efe Obada and Arthur Miley, defensive tackles Gabriel Mass and Connor Wujciak, cornerback Devonte Johnson, tight end Bryce Williams, and center Brian Folkerts.

The Panthers have 24 more moves to make to get down to the limit by 4 p.m. Saturday.