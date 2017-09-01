Patriots back down to one Gronkowski

Getty Images

A double dose of Gronkowskis is not in store for the Patriots this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has waived fullback Glenn Gronkowski, leaving his brother Rob as the only member of the family on the team’s roster.

The younger Gronkowski made the Bills’ initial 53-man roster last year, but got waived after the first game of the regular season. He spent the rest of the year yo-yoing on and off the Patriots’ practice squad without spending any time on the team’s active roster. He caught two passes for 11 yards this preseason and lost a fumble in Thursday night’s game against the Giants.

While the Patriots have not announced all of their roster moves to get down to 53 players, it’s a safe bet that they’ll still have one Gronkowski on board when all is said and done.