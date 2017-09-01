Players’ union seeks court order preventing Ezekiel Elliott suspension

Getty Images

The fight continues in the matter of Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension.

The NFL Players’ Association has announced that it filed a petition in federal court to vacate any discipline imposed on Elliott by hearing officer Harold Henderson. The NFL initially gave Elliott a six-game suspension, and Henderson is currently considering Elliott’s appeal. The union wants to bar Henderson from giving Elliott any discipline at all, even a shorter suspension or just a fine.

The league disciplined the Cowboys’ star running back over allegations that he abused an ex-girlfriend. The NFLPA’s announcement that it is seeking a temporary restraining order says the discipline was improper because Kia Roberts, the only NFL investigator who interviewed all of the witnesses, recommended against discipline but was prohibited from telling NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that. The NFL says Goodell was aware of Roberts’ recommendation.

As it has voiced several times, the NFLPA believes Goodell is so inconsistent on player discipline as to throw his credibility to make a decision into question.

“Arbitrary decision-making and internal inconsistencies continue to plague the most senior level of management of the League,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “This is the latest and best example of the Players’ belief that independent, transparent and collectively bargained policies generate the best systemic results for all parties.”

The union will attempt to persuade a court to agree that Goodell’s suspension of Elliott can’t stand, even if Henderson backs it.