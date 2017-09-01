Players’ union seeks court order preventing Ezekiel Elliott suspension

The fight continues in the matter of Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension.

The NFL Players’ Association has announced that it filed a petition in federal court to vacate any discipline imposed on Elliott by hearing officer Harold Henderson. The NFL initially gave Elliott a six-game suspension, and Henderson is currently considering Elliott’s appeal. The union wants to bar Henderson from giving Elliott any discipline at all, even a shorter suspension or just a fine.

The league disciplined the Cowboys’ star running back over allegations that he abused an ex-girlfriend. The NFLPA’s announcement that it is seeking a temporary restraining order says the discipline was improper because Kia Roberts, the only NFL investigator who interviewed all of the witnesses, recommended against discipline but was prohibited from telling NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that. The NFL says Goodell was aware of Roberts’ recommendation.

As it has voiced several times, the NFLPA believes Goodell is so inconsistent on player discipline as to throw his credibility to make a decision into question.

“Arbitrary decision-making and internal inconsistencies continue to plague the most senior level of management of the League,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “This is the latest and best example of the Players’ belief that independent, transparent and collectively bargained policies generate the best systemic results for all parties.”

The union will attempt to persuade a court to agree that Goodell’s suspension of Elliott can’t stand, even if Henderson backs it.

  3. So we’ll have to listen to this garbage for at least another year, which will give him plenty of time to get into trouble again!

  5. They need to vacate the suspension and let him play. Who knows what is real and what isn’t, but the nfls process is flawed at best. With the new information, doubling down will only cause 345 Park Avenue more problems.

  8. Gotta love the union. Forget that they specifically agreed that the commissioner has full power and authority over suspensions, let’s run to court EVERY time he uses that power

    They’ll lose just like last time. Finding a liberal judge that does not care what the law actually is only helps until the appeal. At some point, they will run into a judge that actually cares about the law, and bottom line, the CBA trumps anything Elliot might bring up.

    Legally, he could of suspended Elliot for the season, just because it MIGHT make the league look bad, and he’d of had no recourse. It’s an awful deal, but it’s the deal that they signed.

  9. wtfru2 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:59 am
    Yep. And ratings drop another 12% this year. Or, maybe worse.

  10. The league needs to insist on proof. If this is a he said she said, that aint good enough and just causes all this squable crap. Hey you got a video, then you dont need or require an arbitor, especially one who is pals with the said team owner. Ya that is really fair to the claiment.

  11. sumkat says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    Yes they did give the Commisoner the power, but he’s also required to be transparent and the appeal is suppose to be independent. I would bet you have no idea what the CBA say’s or for that matter what the laws regarding Labor Relations Laws. NOBODY should be suspended unless convicted period. You do know anybody can accuse another person???

  12. Maybe the NFLPA should also seek a court order finding themselves in contempt for agreeing in the CBA to the very process they are now appealing.

    C’mon… its highly amusing watching them lose every small battle while not being able to wage a full scale war beacuse 2/3 of the Union members are broke.

  14. It was the collectively bargained deal that gave the Commish this power. The Union has only itself to blame. Whining after the fact is absurd.

  15. getout1 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Ray Rice and Josh Brown weren’t convicted, and there is no question they should have been suspended.

  16. “You do know anybody can accuse another person???”

    And upholding suspensions like this with no evidence is going to lead to crazy fans making claims before playoff games and the Super Bowl. Its only a matter of time.

    Players had better be very careful in documenting who they are with and where they are at any given time leading up to the playoffs , Super Bowl, or big games that determine 1 and 2 seeds for the playoffs. Even divisional games against hated opponents. Very much a reason to stay out of bars and places they can get into trouble without having done anything wrong.

  17. The union tried to go nuclear on the league. I wouldn’t be surprised if Goodell places Elliott on the reserve/exemption list until this whole “legal matter” can sort itself out.

