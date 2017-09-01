Ravens cut Jeremy Zuttah after making trade

Getty Images

There was a time not that long ago when there was competition for the services of Jeremy Zuttah.

Now, anyone that wants him can have him.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens released the veteran offensive lineman, who they signed two weeks ago. He started the offseason with the Ravens, but they traded him to the 49ers, who released him.

Zuttah also drew some interest from the Colts after the 49ers let him go, so there could be a market for him. Of course, vested veterans become more attractive to teams after Week One, since their salaries for the entire season aren’t guaranteed.

He became expendable when the Ravens acquired offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom in a deal with the Cardinals moments ago.