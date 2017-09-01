Ravens make 24 of their roster moves, including Keenan Reynolds

AP

The Ravens have done most of the heavy lifting in terms of roster cuts, announcing 24 of the 37 moves they have to make before tomorrow’s 4.p.m. deadline.

Among the notable names was receiver/return man Keenan Reynolds, the Naval Academy product. The former college quarterback was a fantastic story, but never made the transition to a new role in the NFL. He spent last year on the Ravens practice squad.

The team announced they terminated the contracts of six veteran players, including tight end Larry Donnell, quarterback Thaddeus Lewis, running back Bobby Rainey, cornerback Trevin Wade, wide receiver Griff Whalen, and offensive lineman Jeremy Zuttah.

They also waived punter Kenny Allen, linebacker Randy Allen, wide receiver C.J. Board, guard Jarell Broxton, defensive back Otha Foster, tackle Roubbens Joseph, center Derrick Nelson, long snapper Taybor Pepper, guard Jarrod Pughsley, running back Lorenzo Taliaferro and offensive lineman De’Ondre Wesley.

They also placed six players on injured reserve, including running back Kenneth Dixon, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, linebacker Albert McClellan, guard Nico Siragusa, wide receiver Tim White, and cornerback Tavon Young.