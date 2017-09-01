Saints begin making cuts, including Michael Mauti

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t announce any roster moves to the public on Friday, but they sent a number of them into the league office.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire confirms the release of tackle Khalif Barnes, although he is expected to return to the team after they sign former wide receiver Lance Moore to a ceremonial contract so he can retire as a Saint.

It also brought word that the team has released linebacker Michael Mauti. A former special teams captain, Mauti returned to the team in July after leaving last November to get care for his colitis. Veteran linebacker Audie Cole and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel were also released as the Saints started moving toward 53 players.

They placed linebacker Bryan Braman and wide receiver Corey Fuller on injured reserve while waiving tight end Braedon Bowman, defensive back Malik Foreman, wide receiver De’Quan Hampton, defensive back Erik Harris, defensive tackle Ashaad Mabry, defensive back Elijah Mitchell, defensive back Damian Swann, tackle Jerry Ugokwe, linebacker Jonathan Walton and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.