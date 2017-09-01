Saints release Khalif Barnes, could re-sign him

Getty Images

The Saints have released offensive lineman Khalif Barnes, according to Nick Underhill of The Advocate. It marked the 12th time in the past year Barnes has appeared on the Saints’ transaction wire, and it might not be the last.

The move was made to create a roster spot for Lance Moore’s one-day signing, and the Saints could re-sign Barnes, according to Underhill.

Barnes most recently signed with the Saints at the end of June, with left tackle Terron Armstead underwent shoulder surgery that will keep him out for at least the start of the regular season.

Barnes, a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2005, played four seasons in Jacksonville and seven in Oakland with 117 career starts. He spent a few days with the Saints last season but never played. Barnes went from 358 pounds when he tried out for the Saints in August 2016 to 315 pounds for a tryout at the Saints’ rookie minicamp this past May.