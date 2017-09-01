Saints’ Willie Snead suspended first three games

Getty Images

Saints receiver Willie Snead won’t play in the first three games of the season.

Snead has been suspended for three games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, according to multiple reports.

“It’s unfortunate, and knowing Willie, a bit surprising,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.

The 24-year-old Snead had 72 catches for 895 yards lsat season, and with Brandin Cooks now gone Snead was expected to play an even bigger role this year.

Snead’s absence will result in the Saints relying even more on newcomer Ted Ginn early in the season.