Seahawks create cap space by restructuring Doug Baldwin’s deal

Getty Images

The Seahawks may be making cap room to add a player to the roster for the 2017 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured wide receiver Doug Baldwin‘s contract.

The team took $6.975 million of Baldwin’s $7.75 million base salary and converted it into a signing bonus. The move opens up $5.2 million in cap space for this season while pushing the rest of the money onto the cap in the three years left on Baldwin’s contract.

The Seahawks don’t need the cap space for their current roster and, unlike some other teams, they aren’t in the habit of making these kinds of moves, which makes the possibility that they’re clearing room for a trade acquisition one to watch as rosters get set around the league over the next two days.