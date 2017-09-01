Seahawks trading Tramaine Brock to Vikings

Getty Images

For all the time the Seahawks spent researching Tramaine Brock, they certainly didn’t keep him very long.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are finalizing a trade of the just-signed cornerback to the Vikings.

The Vikings need some help at the position, but the Seahawks apparently felt like they didn’t after acquiring cornerback Justin Coleman from the Patriots for a seventh-rounder earlier today.

The Seahawks were fairly quick to sign the former 49ers starter after he was cleared of domestic violence charges, so it’s odd that they’d flip him so quickly.