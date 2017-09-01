Sean McVay “optimistic” Aaron Donald will show up soon

Getty Images

The Rams got through the preseason without their best defensive player.

Now, they’re hoping he shows up soon so he can play in the regular season.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay said he was “optimistic” Donald would be back soon.

They’re talking about a new and upgraded contract, to replace the two years left on his rookie deal with something more befitting his status as one of the best defensive players in the league. Donald has skipped training camp and all the preseason, and is working out on his own in Pittsburgh.

McVay said “we know there’s progress to be made” in contract negotiations, but sounded a hopeful tone.

“Every single day is so vital and important,” McVay said. “Obviously, the closer you get the higher the level of urgency there is.

“But that urgency has always been high for us, but I think the feeling right now is definitely optimistic.”

He’d need to show up very soon to have a chance to play in the opener against the Colts, who will probably be without quarterback Andrew Luck.