Stephen Jones: Cowboys “observers” of Ezekiel Elliott process

Getty Images

A time could come for the Cowboys to take action in connection with the proposed suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott. For now, they’re just waiting and watching.

“[W]e’re not in the middle of it,” Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “Obviously we got reports and pretty much very similar to what everybody has read. And we’re certainly observers here and not doing a lot of commenting right now because I don’t think it’s the right thing to do with all the balls that are up in the air between the filings in court as well as waiting to hear where Harold Henderson ends up after he had his appeal process up in New York. So, there’s really not a lot to comment on at this point. Obviously there are still some things that have to happen out there and I’m sure things are going to start to fall into place to where we have a clearer picture of what our situation is with Zeke as we move forward.”

Stephen Jones acknowledged that the Cowboys were “surprised” by the suspension. This meshes with recent comments from owner Jerry Jones, who attributed his confidence regarding the situation not resulting in a suspension to the information that has emerged in the past day, regarding the opinions of NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts.

Still, for a team whose executives typically say so much, the silence has an ominous feel to it. They surely have something cooking behind the scenes, something that they fear would be undermined by speaking out now. If, ultimately, their current plans don’t come to fruition, it could be time for both Joneses to say plenty about the process that resulted in the team losing one of its finest players for nearly half of the season.