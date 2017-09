AP

In addition to pawning off unwanted parts, the Broncos are making some early cuts which include a few familiar names.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos have released veteran running back Stevan Ridley.

The 28-year-old Ridley has never really caught on after his brief star-turn with the Patriots, when he ran for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012.

The Broncos have also waived running back Juwan Thompson and wide receiver Anthony Nash.