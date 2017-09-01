Getty Images

The Texans will cut veteran linebacker Sio Moore, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. A hamstring injury in training camp prevented Moore from earning a spot.

Instead, rookie linebacker Dylan Cole likely makes the team.

Moore, 27, was drafted by the Raiders in the third round in 2013. He also has played for the Colts, Cardinals and Chiefs. He has 218 career tackles, with four forced fumbles and 7.5 sacks.

The Texans also are releasing linebacker Mike Catapano, offensive lineman Erik Austell and safety Malik Smith, per Wilson.