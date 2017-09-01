Vance Joseph declines to comment on T.J. Ward, before making ominous comment about him

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
The vibe around Broncos safety T.J. Ward has changed dramatically in recent days. From a report that teams were burning up the phone lines to try to acquire him to the more accurate report that the Broncos were burning up the phone lines to try to trade him to a report from Mike Klis of 9news.com that Ward will be cut if the Broncos can’t trade him, it’s not looking good for Ward continuing his career in Denver.

After Thursday night’s preseason finale, coach Vance Joseph was asked about Ward’s status.

“Nothing on that,” Joseph told reporters. “Again, it is going to be a long weekend of a lot of transactions, you know, so I cannot speak to that. At the end of the day, we want the best guys for our football team, and if he is one of them, he will be.”

That’s hardly a ringing endorsement for Ward and his $4.5 million salary, which as a practical matter becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the Week One roster.

It’s currently looking more clear than ever that he won’t be.

  1. Broncos are under the cap, why would they want to release this guy? His salary isn’t a crazy number.

    I’ve seen some mention of pass defense as being a reason, but broncos have been #1 pass defense last 2 years, that include TJ Ward

    Because the up and coming talent looks like they can stuff the run AND defend the pass. That’s how you stay #1. Young and hungry. Ward played for my team previously. I like him on the run I don’t like how he tackles in the open field. Watching the newer guys I think it is a wise business decision.

    Bigger than that people need to stop thinking people get cut because teams are in salary cap hell. If you can get equal or better talent for less (it’s called value) then why wouldn’t you? It frees up more for transactions down the line, which become inevitable with injuries.

  7. That’s funny because the other day he stated definitively that TJ Ward is one of their better players and said it was news to him if there were any trade talks about Ward.

