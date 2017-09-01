Vance Joseph declines to comment on T.J. Ward, before making ominous comment about him

Getty Images

The vibe around Broncos safety T.J. Ward has changed dramatically in recent days. From a report that teams were burning up the phone lines to try to acquire him to the more accurate report that the Broncos were burning up the phone lines to try to trade him to a report from Mike Klis of 9news.com that Ward will be cut if the Broncos can’t trade him, it’s not looking good for Ward continuing his career in Denver.

After Thursday night’s preseason finale, coach Vance Joseph was asked about Ward’s status.

“Nothing on that,” Joseph told reporters. “Again, it is going to be a long weekend of a lot of transactions, you know, so I cannot speak to that. At the end of the day, we want the best guys for our football team, and if he is one of them, he will be.”

That’s hardly a ringing endorsement for Ward and his $4.5 million salary, which as a practical matter becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the Week One roster.

It’s currently looking more clear than ever that he won’t be.