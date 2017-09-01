Vikings planning to leave Teddy Bridgewater on PUP, #asexpected

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 1, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
When the Vikings go through the process of reducing their roster from 90 to 53 this weekend, one of the moves is perhaps the most #asexpected of the weekend.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings plan to leave quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list, which would make him ineligible for the first six weeks of the regular season.

That’s not a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention, as they’re optimistic about his potential return at some point this season. But that’s not imminent, as he continues to come back from last year’s traumatic knee injury.

They have Sam Bradford under contract for the year, and whether Bridgewater’s contract will toll into 2018 is still up in the air.

So there are still plenty of questions about their quarterback situation for the future, but in the short term, Bridgewater is at least six weeks from a return.

8 responses to “Vikings planning to leave Teddy Bridgewater on PUP, #asexpected

  5. I believe this to be a wise decision on the part of the Vikings. Let him heal completely… and then some. In all honesty, I would have bet a year’s salary that he’d never make it back. I had this exact injury 15 years ago. I know medical technology has advanced a lot since then but between this and Peterson’s knee recoveries, the Vikings’ medical staff seem to be miracle workers. Mine was rebuilt by a world renowned hockey/soccer sports injury surgeon and I rehabbed my butt off. I walk fine, and can even run a few steps, but that’s the extent of it.

    Good luck, Theodore. Decent people everywhere are pulling for you.

  6. h0metownzero says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    You can tell he’s getting a lot better. In fact he had as many TD’s this preseason as Bradford.
    ________

    I’ll give you credit for that one. That was pretty good.

  8. ariani1985 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:06 pm
    The historic bad packers defense can now sleep a bit better at night.
    //////////////////////////////////////

    I guess that means the historic bad Viking offense has insomnia.

