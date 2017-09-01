Vikings planning to leave Teddy Bridgewater on PUP, #asexpected

AP

When the Vikings go through the process of reducing their roster from 90 to 53 this weekend, one of the moves is perhaps the most #asexpected of the weekend.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings plan to leave quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list, which would make him ineligible for the first six weeks of the regular season.

That’s not a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention, as they’re optimistic about his potential return at some point this season. But that’s not imminent, as he continues to come back from last year’s traumatic knee injury.

They have Sam Bradford under contract for the year, and whether Bridgewater’s contract will toll into 2018 is still up in the air.

So there are still plenty of questions about their quarterback situation for the future, but in the short term, Bridgewater is at least six weeks from a return.