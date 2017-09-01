Vikings to release OL T.J. Clemmings

Getty Images

The Vikings are releasing offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Clemmings, a fourth-round pick in 2015, became the starter as a rookie when veteran Phil Loadholt was lost for the season with a torn Achilles’ tendon. Clemmings wasn’t expected to play a major role last season either before Matt Kalil and Jake Long were injured.

He started 16 games in 2015 and 15 in 2016, all at tackle, and did not play well.

The Vikings acquired veterans Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers in the offseason to shore up their offensive line and moved Clemmings to guard.